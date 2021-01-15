Rx Infotech Appoints Rohit Agarwal as VP-Sales

Rx Infotech Pvt Ltd Announces the appointment of Rohit Agarwal as the Vice President-Sales. Rohit would focus on driving sustainable and profitable sales operations across all the channels and platforms. With more than 20 years in industries like IT, Electronics and Technology, he is all geared up to improvise the strategies of an already high paced organization.

Atul Gupta, CEO/Chairman of Rx Infotech, says, “Lapcare is going through a major upgrade in terms of growth, strategies and portfolio extension. While company is already breaking its own records every month in terms of sales figures, Rohit would be a huge value addition to company’s behavioral and functional growth.”

Rx Infotech, established in 1998, is a prominent distributor, importer and supplier of best in class IT accessories and laptop, desktop, servers spares. At Rx Infotech you get everything related to spares and accessories under one roof.