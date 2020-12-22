Rubrik Names Ritesh Gupta as India Country Manager

Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced the appointment of Ritesh Gupta as Country Manager for India. Ritesh will spearhead Rubrik India, driving business through the existing partner ecosystem and establishing new partnerships with local system integrators and tech alliances. A seasoned leader in the IT space, Ritesh joins Rubrik from Nutanix where he led the India West Region business since 2016.

“I’m excited to have Ritesh join the leadership team to lead our India business, as we continue to expand our presence across the Asia Pacific region,” said Kamal Brar, Vice President and General Manager, Rubrik, Asia Pacific and Japan. “India represents a tremendous market opportunity for us to accelerate Cloud transformations at scale, we continue to deliver disruptive innovation focused on our customers most valuable asset, their “data” – enabling seamless cloud protection, orchestration, security and governance across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.”

On his appointment, Ritesh commented: “I am excited to be part of a company that is on a hyper-growth journey. Through my initial interactions with partners and customers, they have given me encouraging feedback on Rubrik Cloud Data Management solutions innovation where we help them drive more business value with their data, ensure business continuity in case of a ransomware attack and most importantly accelerate their digital transformation journey.”