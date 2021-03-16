RP tech Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations to Employees & Families

RP tech India, the country’s leading B2B technology Company has announced a COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees and their families. Conceptualized by Team Seva, a CSR division within RP tech, the initiative aims to safeguard and protect employees and their family members from the deadly coronavirus. RP tech India will offer assistance in the registration process to beneficiaries and will also sponsor the vaccine cost.

RP tech employees and their family members above the age of 60 years and above the age of 45 years with specific Co-Morbidities will be eligible to get vaccination support under the initiative. However, a doctor’s prescription is mandatory for employees and family members under the age group 45 years with specific co-morbidities listed by the government. Registrations will be done via the Arogya Setu app and the Government’s official website.

Launching the drive, Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, said, “At RP tech India, our employees are like our extended family, hence, we endeavour to ensure their wellbeing. We were one of the first organizations to roll out several measures such as WFH, contactless and virtual business operations, sanitation and awareness and so on to comply with COVID-19 safely guidelines. Going one step forward, we will ensure the safety of employee and their family members, especially senior citizens and members with specific health conditions. We will assist them in registration for vaccination and we will also cover the entire cost of the vaccine if taken in private hospitals.”

RP tech India has a wide distribution network of 50 branches, 50 service centers and a reach in 750+ cities/towns. The company follows stringent safety norms in its branches and warehouses. RP tech India has appealed to its employees to take maximum benefit of the vaccination drive to protect themselves and their families against this disease and also to limit the spread of the virus to close contacts including friends, relatives and co-workers.