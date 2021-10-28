RP tech India receives the prestigious ‘Great Place to Work’ Certification

Continuing RP tech’s winning streak of multiple ‘Best Distributor’ awards, RP tech India has moved further in the quest to have higher employee satisfaction and a sense of pride. We have been taking multiple employee-centric initiatives for the last few years. This year we decided to go for third party review and certification. We are happy to announce that we have received the ‘Great Place to Work’ certification based on the survey done in our 50 branch locations pan India.

Mr. Kapal Pansari, Director, RP tech India, said, “We are happy to be certified as the Great Place to Work in India. This certification is the testimony of our continuous efforts towards employee empowerment and growth. At RP tech, we treat employees as our extended family. We are committed to supporting their personal and professional growth aspirations. In the quest of improving our efforts, we decided to get the evaluation done last year. We are thrilled to see the outcome of the rigorous screening process spanned over months. This recognition brings us closer to our vision to be among the top 100 great places to work in India.”

Great Place to Work is an independent research and consulting firm, and its certification process considers more than 60 elements of overall job experience. The firm surveyed 700+ employees at 50 locations and evaluated the work culture on various parameters. RP tech India scored a high ranking for work ethics, job security, career growth, monetary benefits, facilities and work-life balance.

“We grew at a consistent double-digit CAGR during the pandemic. Though the business was slow initially, we consciously chose not to lay off any staff or opt for a salary cut. We were the first company to announce schemes like COVID Care and COVID Insurance. We sponsored the vaccination of employees and their families. We were quick to adopt a hybrid work culture to ensure the safety of our staff. We focused on employee motivation through cultural and entertainment programs to boost their morale. We involved their families for creating a strong sense of belonging. These initiatives helped us to establish a strong bond with not only our employees but their families”, Mr. Pansari said.

RP tech India demonstrated consistent growth during the last two years. The company added new brands to its portfolio and stepped in new business lines. RP tech India also received various accolades from media, including the Economic Times Channel Icon Award of Best National Distributor 2021 for its outstanding growth.