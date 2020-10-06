RP tech India Announces Distribution Agreement with Cambium Networks

RP tech India, a leading value-added technology B2B solutions company is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with Cambium Networks. Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, United States, Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions. RP tech India will ensure seamless availability of the broad portfolio of networking solutions of Cambium Networks through its robust distribution network spread across pan India.

With the addition of Cambium Networks, RP tech India has further strengthened its networking portfolio. RP tech India will offer Cambium Networks’ multi-gigabit wireless fabric of solutions to system integrators and solution providers catering to the SMB and Enterprise verticals. The company will focus on the brand visibility in metros and upcountry markets through its extensive network of 50 branches, 50 service centers, direct reach in 750+ cities/towns and an ecosystem of 9000+ retail customers.

Announcing the partnership, Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India, said, “We are pleased to join hands with leading global networking and connectivity company Cambium Networks. With our wide reach, technical and sales expertise and deep insights into the networking market, we are confident to help them grow their business in India.”

Highlighting the company’s go-to-market strategy for Cambium Networks product portfolio, Mr. Goenka said that RP tech India would provide value-added support to Cambium’s marketing activities through its dedicated network spread across pan India.

Cambium Networks has empowered millions of people globally with its wireless connectivity. Cambium Networks offers secure and reliable wireless broadband solutions for customers around the world. On the distribution agreement with RP tech India, Mr. Bryan Sheppeck, Senior Vice President, Global Sales for Cambium Networks, said, “India has been a top growth market for Cambium for several years and RP Tech’s ability to make Cambium’s portfolio of affordable yet high quality products available countrywide from more than 50 locations will be a critical element to the expansion of both companies and further our objective of connecting the unconnected.”