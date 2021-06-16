Route Mobile Ranked in the Top Tier 1 by MNO & Enterprise: ROCCO SMS Messaging Report 2021

Route Mobile Limited (Route Mobile), among the leading cloud communication platform service providers to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators, announced today that it has been recognized as the Top Tier One provider in the Annual ROCCO A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report 2021 in MNO Edition as well as in the Enterprise Edition.

This recognition marks Route Mobile’s fifth appearance as a globally recognized Top Tier Vendor in ROCCO’s SMS Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report 2021, resonating Route Mobile’s capability in providing monetization strategies for MNOs and simplified communication solutions to Enterprises/Brands.

Operators and Enterprises globally rate the vendors’ performance in a range of categories like reliability, customer service, technical expertise, domain expertise, value for money to describe a few.

In A2P SMS messaging vendor benchmarking report – MNO edition, 305 mobile network operators from 188 countries rated A2P SMS vendors and Route Mobile has been ranked in the Tier One category.

In the A2P SMS messaging vendor benchmarking report – Enterprise edition, Route Mobile stood strong among 240 enterprises from 41 countries to make its way in the Tier One category.

Mr Rajdip Kumar Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, Route Mobile Limited, said, “We are delighted that Route Mobile has been recognized as a Top Tier 1 A2P SMS Provider by Mobile Operators as well as the Enterprises. We are extremely honored and humbled to have received such an incredible score.”

Mr Jason Bryan, Group CEO, ROCCO, said, “Consistently for the last few years Route Mobile has appeared as a Top Vendor in ROCCO’s Global Vendor Benchmarking for A2P SMS Messaging. This year we see them appear as Tier One in both reports, for MNO rated KPIs and Enterprise rated KPIs they have scored highly. It’s clear there is a lot of business confidence in the brand and their reach continues to expand. Congratulations to the team at Route Mobile.”

ROCCO’s research methodology includes impartial and transparent surveys, aimed at mobile operators & enterprises, assessing the performance of vendors, and producing detailed reports with ratings in various technical and commercial categories.