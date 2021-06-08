Route Mobile Expands Footprint to Southeast Asia and Appoints Elsiyah Susanto as Country Manager for Indonesia

Route Mobile Limited (Route Mobile’), one of the cloud communication platform service providers to enterprises, over-the-top (“OTT”) players, and mobile network operators, announced that it is expanding its operations in Southeast Asia by opening a step-down subsidiary- PT Route Mobile Indonesia, incorporated by our wholly-owned subsidiary – Route Mobile (UK) Limited & the appointment of Elsiyah Susanto as Country Manager – Indonesia. The new office in Indonesia marks’ Route Mobile’s commitment to bolster its presence in the region and assures better reachability to enterprises & brands. With Elsiyah’s induction, Route Mobile will ensure a strong growth momentum in Southeast Asia (SEA) with a focus on the Indonesian market. Mr Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO of Route Mobile Limited said,“PT Route Mobile Indonesia is strategically positioned to help expand and reinforce Route Mobile’s presence in the Southeast Asian markets. We believe this move is in alignment with Route Mobile’s strategic growth plan and gaining market prominence in the SEA region.” He further added,“Elsiyah brings in a wealth of experience in scaling successful retail businesses in the region. Her proven background in forging strong client relationships and enabling inter-department collaboration will be key accelerants for our expansion plans in SEA.”

Mr Milind Pathak, Chief Business Officer, Route Mobile Limited said, “With over 400 million internet users, Southeast Asia is a highly competitive environment and we aim to offer a superlative customer experience with our CPaaS driven solutions.” He further added, “Businesses are taking significant technological leaps on building IP-based communication experiences across video, voice, chat, file sharing, etc. and Elsiyah’s expertise in working with top brands and enterprises would help us to mobilize our CPaaS enabled solutions so they can build meaningful & personalized experiences.” Ms. Elsiyah Susanto, Country Manager – PT Route Mobile Indonesia, said, “Route Mobile is growing at a phenomenal pace. I am excited to be part of one of leading global CPaaS players and I am confident to bolster Route Mobile’s presence in the Southeast Asia region.”She further added, “The Southeast Asian market is used to mobile-first cloud-enabled platforms. The growing number of millennials and digital natives opens a plethora of opportunities for brands to implement digitized communication solutions to their customers to deliver an enhanced customer experience.”