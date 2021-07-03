Route Mobile Boosts Capabilities of its Omni-Channel CPaaS Platform thru New Tieups

Route Mobile Limited (Route Mobile), one of the leading cloud communication platform service providers to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators, announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire the artificial intelligence driven email communication platform, Sendclean, from Sarv Webs Private Limited (Sarv). Route Mobile has acquired (through a slump sale) the core IP for Sarv’s business email technology platform (transactional and promotional email), the team of professionals that built and supports the platform, and customer contracts, from Sarv, subject to the closing conditions. Headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, Sarv delivers effective unified enterprise communication solutions including email, cloud telephony and other related services.

Integrating Sarv’s email communication technology with Route Mobile’s CxPaaS (Customer Experience Platform as a Service) platform will deliver unified and unparalleled cloud based digital communication solutions to global enterprise clients. Traditional, standard email solutions and platforms have come of age and enterprises now seek email solutions that offer growth enabling services. Sendclean is optimized to address unique requirements of enterprise across diverse industry verticals, suiting their specific requirements and use cases.

The acquisition uniquely positions Route Mobile to offer a completely customizable email interaction platform, in addition to A2P SMS, OTT messaging, voice and enhanced business messaging solutions for enterprises to strengthen their customer relationships across multiple touchpoints. Additionally, enterprises can gain actionable insights through intelligent automation and build simplified communication strategies for their customers at every stage of the service cycle. Mr Rajdip Kumar Gupta, MD and Group CEO, Route Mobile Limited, said, “In the post-pandemic era, enterprises have become significantly more reliant on multiple digital communication channels to engage with the customers who are more digitally-abled, and who expect personalized and interactive communication from brands. We continue to stride forward in our endeavor to offer a truly unified communication toolkit for brands to improve their customer experience.” Mr Ramesh Chaudhary, Founder & Director, Sarv, said, “Adding Sendclean’s advanced email communication platform to Route Mobile’s bouquet of CPaaS-driven solutions enables an unparalleled and comprehensive digital communication solution, for global enterprises, that drives more revenue, and at the same time simplifies customer communication across the lifecycle. Sendclean leverages cutting edge growth hacking tactics to significantly enhance ROI for businesses.”

The Closing of the transaction is subject to customary condition precedents and regulatory approvals, as applicable and is expected to close within the next 30 days.