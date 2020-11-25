R&M Appoints Robert Merki as New CTO

Senior R&D Executive became R&M’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) from November 1, 2020. R&M, the globally active developer and provider of connectivity systems for high-quality network infrastructures, based in Wetzikon, Switzerland, has appointed Robert Merki as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the Executive Board, effective from November 1, 2020.

Robert Merki is a senior R&D executive with over 10 years of successful management experience in the construction and building industry. Over the last eight years, he held various management positions at Condair, a global manufacturer of air humidifiers. Most recently, Robert Merki was Head of Innovation & Engineering, supervising all R&D activities and leading teams in Switzerland, Germany and North America. Before, he worked for Hilti and Accenture. Robert Merki holds a Master of Science degree from EPF Lausanne (EPFL) and completed a post-graduate business education at the University of St. Gallen.

Robert Merki is succeeding Stefan Grätzer, who decided to leave R&M at the end of 2020 to pursue new opportunities outside the company after ten years of dedicated commitment to R&M. Grätzer was instrumental in positioning R&M as a technology leader in its strategic segments and, among others, he successfully directed the development of numerous high-runner product lines and set up R&M’s R&D Center in Bulgaria.

“It’s with excitement and honor that I take on the role of CTO at R&M,” says Robert Merki.” I am looking forward to collaborating with my team to further strengthen the innovation pipeline of R&M and bring our solutions to new applications. We want to continue to provide integrated solutions to our customers with the proven quality.” Robert Merki, CTO and member of the Executive Board at R&M.