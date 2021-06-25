RiT Tech Brings its Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Tools

RiT Tech, a provider of converged IT infrastructure management and connectivity solutions, brings in Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) tools, which helps to bring real-time visibility, monitoring and control of all network physical-layer components.

PatchView+, along with AIM automatically identifies the points of failure before it has a direct impact on downtime and escalation by automating the work processes and eliminating manual errors. A strong provisioning capability of the AIM system helps in provisioning new equipment and enabling full utilization of all IT assets with 3D visualization of data centre cabinets and floors.

Speaking on the development, Assaf Skolnik, CEO of RiT Tech, said, “With Government initiatives such as Digital India and the insatiable demand for data, India is experiencing a significant growth when it comes to the demand of Automated Infrastructure Management in data centre and cloud services. Added to this, the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most critical challenges of our time, has increased the reliance on data centres with limited support substantially. Data centres are experiencing difficult challenges – from availability of onsite staff and supply chains to remotely identifying faults ahead of any potential downtime, which has resulted in the need for intelligent technology solutions. One of the answers to these challenges is automation, enabling data centre operators to become autonomous through a tried and tested concept coined as Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM).”