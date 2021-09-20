Reimagine Cyber Resilience for a Multi-Cloud World at Druva’s Upcoming Summit

Druva Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, announced the Druva Cyber Resilience Virtual Summit, set to take place on October 14, 2021 at 10AM IST (EMEA and APAC registration sites). As ransomware attacks have continued to surge and now cost global organizations billions annually, Druva’s summit will bring attendees insights from industry visionaries, thought leaders, and independent security experts on how to stem this tide. Speakers from Dell Technologies, Gartner, Inc., Palo Alto Networks and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, as well as industry expert Larry Hughes, will offer IT leaders best practices, real-world case studies on how to fight back against these criminals, and discuss the growing role of data protection in combating ransomware. Attendees will also have exclusive access to in-depth demos of Druva’s latest innovations and industry-first capabilities designed to help organizations recover faster with confidence.

Today’s increasingly sophisticated ransomware attacks commonly target backup data for encryption and deletion, destroying many organizations’ last line of defense. In fact, according to a recent IDC survey, only half (52%) of organizations that did not pay a ransom in the last 12 months were able to recover their data¹. The proven scale, security, and capabilities of Druva Cloud Platform

help organizations protect their backup environments from ransomware and other cyber threats, making it an ideal component of a defense in depth security framework.

“It’s clear the surge of ransomware is here to stay and will remain a continuous threat for tens of thousands of organizations, government agencies and infrastructure critical to our daily lives,” said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. “As bad actors continue their aggressive tactics, bold, innovative approaches that unleash the inherent power of cloud data protection must be deployed. With an innovative and unmatched architecture that was built from the ground up with security in mind, we are ready to help organizations tackle today’s most pressing business issue head on by protecting their critical data and getting back to business quickly and confidently.”

Individuals who attend the two hour Cyber Resilience Summit will have the opportunity to engage with thought leaders and their peers, gaining valuable insights from other organizations that are fighting back against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. In addition, attendees will leave with actionable information on emerging best practices that span data protection and recovery and how to integrate modern security and backup technologies. A sample of expert sessions at the summit include: