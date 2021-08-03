RealWear Appoints Ingram Micro as its ND in India

Ingram Micro announced its distribution partnership with RealWear, Inc, (‘RealWear’), a global leader of assisted reality solutions, to meet increasing demand for the latter’s hands-free head mounted displays for Connected Workers in India.

RealWear’s flagship product – the RealWear HMT-1 – is an industrial strength assisted reality voice-controlled wearable device that is purpose-built for the Connected Worker programs. Using voice commands even in extremely noisy environments, a frontline worker can quickly access real time information when they need it and collaborate with remote experts through video calls, as if they were working side by side. Global leaders in energy, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and automotive industries trust the RealWear HMT-1 to empower and connect their global workforce.

“Our partnership with Ingram Micro comes at an exciting time as businesses adopt new ways to drive worker efficiency and productivity,” said Mr Vivek Singh, Country Manager, RealWear, India & SAARC. “Our customers have experienced benefits in a short span of time as RealWear’s solution helps organizations eliminate equipment downtime by up to 75%, reduce their travel footprint and more importantly, keep their frontline workers connected and safe. We look forward to leveraging Ingram Micro’s vast network of channel partners to expand our market reach and coverage in India.”

Ingram Micro is the world’s largest technology distributor, with deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, IoT and supply chain solutions, enabling its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Ingram Micro operates in 160 countries.

“The RealWear HMT wearable display is a unique form factor offering superior remote collaboration capabilities. It is fast becoming a wearable device of choice for the rugged industrial setup where frontline workers perform complex tasks with remote assistance from technical experts,” said Mr Navdeep Narula, Executive Director, Mobility and Compute, Ingram Micro India. “We’re delighted to make our foray into the Assisted Reality space with RealWear and help partners and customers advance their digital transformation journey.”