Rashi Peripherals Shifts Focus to Solutions & Enterprise Business and Going to Launch Operations in Singapore

Rashi Peripherals is one of the fastest-growing B2B technology solutions providers and ICT distributors in India with strong fundamentals and robust business model spread across four business verticals: Component, Peripherals, Networking & Personal Computing and Marketing. In an interaction with NCN magazine, Mr. Kapal Pansari, Director, RPtech India discusses his educational background, their business plans & strategies and goals.

Please brief us about your education and background before you joined RPtech?

I was born and raised in Mumbai. I did my schooling from Arya Vidya Mandir and graduation in Commerce from Narsi Monji Institute of Economics Commerce. I did my Post Graduation in Entrepreneurship from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, which was a pioneer in entrepreneurship education where I specialised in family business. In 2006, I joined our family business at RPtech.

What inspired you to join your family business at RPtech?

I was already involving in our business at RPtech though only part-time, during my graduation days. I was involved in operational and other aspects of the company. I started associating with areas like finance and accounts and MIS, compiling management reports, looking after inventories, collections, formulating marketing strategies, etc. While doing so, I learnt a lot about technology, and being young, energetic, and having passion for technology had helped me as during the period 2000-2006, India was booming in terms of IT.

What changes have taken place after you joined RPtech and what is new about the current market scenario?

Though I was not mature enough to understand and make changes in the earlier years when I started working with our company, my attitude was to bring improvements in the system. After 2009, I was able to understand our business better and then we initiated several changes like restructuring the organisation, taking new strategic decisions and setting short-term goals, and trying to be more proactive than being reactive, gradually in steps. We are moving from simply using Tally to implementing ERP system, so that we can be more proactive in our activities. We implemented data-driven approach in stages across the entire organisation.

What opportunities and challenges do you foresee in the distribution?

Due to pandemic, there are many challenges; amidst the challenges there are opportunities too. Today, IT has become an indispensable part in the lives of people, be it entertainment, study from home or work from home. This generated new found demand for PCs, headsets, routers, security & data protection, etc. We see that this trend will continue and grow further. We have pioneered the PC, components, peripherals distribution in India. Now we are focusing more on enterprise space. We are working with niche players in storage and servers for providing solutions in educational space. Now, AI and e-learning are the key drivers in the technological space.

What is RPtech’s focus in the growing areas of enterprise and cloud?

RPtech has already entered cloud business. We have tied up with Zed Techno Solutions, a Jaipur-based organisation which is providing infrastructure and SaaS based services. We offer their clients support in the areas of distribution solutions, back-up, disaster recovery, etc.

What are RPtech’s USPs that helped to achieve constant growth and leadership position in distribution?

Developing and managing the company is a long journey. One has to keep on working with both short-term and long-term goals. One cannot stop or become complacent at any stage; Constant innovation and revising strategies according to the changing market trends and customer needs is key to growth and success.

How do you motivate your teams and partners to perform better and be innovative?

I always advice our staff members and partners to take care of their mental and physical health by doing regular exercise, eating proper diet and maintaining healthy habits. Next, we keep running motivational and fitness programmes for our employees and partners, because if they are healthy and fit, they can take responsibility and perform better. During Tech Tuesdays, we update our employees about our latest agenda and we also have periodic training sessions for our partners which are getting good response from partners. We run debate competitions to engage the partners and get better ideas. Moreover, we have quiz competitions for the children of partners in the age groups 5-10 years, in which 2000 children have participated so far, and 100 children won prizes and gifts. We always try to do something different for our partners.

What new changes you plan to initiate at present and where you want RPtech to be in 2 years time?

We are working on a new and efficient ERP system, which we plan to implement in about 6 months time. Earlier, we were more product-focused and now we are getting more solution-focused. Besides our regular PC business, we are paying more attention on the enterprise segment, where storage, cloud AI & machine learning will be key areas of focus. Cybersecurity is another area we are keen on. In retail, supply chain management and online channel will be the areas we will be improving on. If we sell a basket of products along with solutions, then it will be more beneficial. All these initiatives will be driven through our channel. Southeast Asia is our another focus area and we will start operations soon in Singapore, where cloud and semiconductors will be our initial areas of attention.

What is your message to your partners?

Our message to our partners is ‘Don’t be afraid to try new things. Pandemic has changed the way we operated. One needs to be innovative, try new ways from time to time in the constantly changing scenario’.