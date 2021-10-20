RAPOO Launches GK500 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in India

After the great success of its flagship dual-functional wired/wireless BT keyboard V500 Pro, RAPOO gives the gaming world yet another champion input device– the GK500 wired Mechanical Backlit Gaming keyboard. The new keyboard is a mechanical-key-based wired gaming keyboard that features an elegant design along with multi-coloured RGB backlit keys. The keyboard is built for tough gaming occasions, has a spill-resistant feature and also creates a gaming atmosphere to immerse you into the virtual world.

RAPOO’s GK500 is out of the ordinary. It features a full-sized 104-key block with each key sporting RAPOO’s mechanical key switches and durable keys that are designed with double colour injection molding keycaps. Each key is backlit with mix-colour LEDs for a glow that helps with an additional adrenaline boost to enhance your gaming mood.

The RAPOO GK500 is carefully crafted to last a lifetime of gaming. The keyboard has a suspension design and displays a metal cover for additional toughness and durability. The GK500 is also designed to be spill-resistant so even with any of those frequent accidental cola/coffee spills, your gaming sessions can be continued uninterrupted. Additional features include driver-free setup, multimedia hotkeys, and options to choose between black and white colours to suit your gaming rig.

Each key is also carefully designed to bring out the pro gamer in you. The mechanical keys are RAPOO’s own patented design and are factory-tested with a promised lifetime of at least 60 million taps and presses. Each of these keys is spaced evenly across the board for supreme comfort and maximum conflict-free functionality with minimal key travel. So be it long and extreme gaming sessions or those prolonged assignments on MS Word; the RAPOO GK500 ensures a smooth and fatigue-free experience. And lastly, the RAPOO GK500 also exhibits an ambient side RGB lighting mode that helps you set the mood for work and play.

The RAPOO GK500 Backlit Gaming Keyboard is available on Amazon.in and other offline and online stores. The product comes in two attractive colours black and white and is backed with 2 years warranty.