RAPOO joins hands with Blind Elevate for better gaming content creation

RAPOO announced the collaboration of RAPOO V, with Blind Elevate, a division of Blind eSports. With this partnership the company aims to foray deeper into the eSports content creation industry. It also aims to explore and produce more creative content in the world of video games.

The video game industry is on the rise at a fast pace. However, the technological advancements and innovations become more challenging when it comes to delivering good gaming content. With this partnership, RAPOO hopes to bring a better gaming experience as well as great content to both, professional gamers and enthusiastic beginners.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Mukesh Chaudhary, Country Head, RAPOO India, quoted, “We are looking forward to this symbiosis and the subsequent response that we will create together in the E-Sports space. This venture shows our commitment towards the Indian E-Sports sector as a brand and to our brand followers in Kerala.”

The RAPOO V regional gaming ambassadors from Blind Elevate are Perfect Gaming Machan, Black Mamba Gaming, Doctor Gaming and Bhavanth Gamer. With the collaboration in place, RAPOO envisions a better future for itself in the Indian Market being one of the global leaders in gaming products.

Blind Elevate, a division of Blind eSports is a clan from South India and champions of one of the biggest e-sports tournaments. Detailing on Blind eSports vision on this collaboration, Arjun Suresh, Co-owner and Co-founder of Blind eSports, said “We have always been striving to establish strong relationships that would help nurture and grow eSports in India. We believe that RAPOO being a pioneer in gaming, will play a key role in our journey to achieve our vision. We are happy that RAPOO shares the same ideals as we do.”