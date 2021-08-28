RankSecure Selected Orca Security to Bring Comprehensive and Seamless Full Stack Visibility into Cloud Inventory

RankSecure announced that is has signed a distribution agreement with Orca Security, the cloud security innovation leader, for India.

This distribution agreement brings Orca Security’s instant-on security and compliance capabilities for AWS, Azure and GCP – without gaps in coverage, alert fatigue, and the operational costs of agents – to solution providers and MSPs across India.

With Orca Security, no code runs within the cloud environment. Orca Security’s SideScanning technology reads the cloud configuration and workloads’ runtime block storage out-of-band, detecting vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, lateral movement risk, weak and leaked passwords, and unsecured PII. There are no overlooked assets, no DevOps headaches, and no performance hits on live environments.

Taking the cloud security industry by storm, Orca Security is now fully available for Indian IT service providers, MSPs and MSSPs to offer to their customers through this distribution agreement between RankSecure and Orca Security.

With Orca Security, solution providers can distinguish their offerings as a complete cloud visibility platform which deploys in minutes and provides full stack visibility within hours.

“Orca Security deserves attention from any IT service provider, MSP or MSSP responsible for securing its client’s cloud assets,” said Anil Bhavnani, CEO, RankSecure. “Its SideScanning technology is revolutionizing cloud security and we’re proud to be able to bring it to the Indian market and our customers within our portfolio of unique, cutting-edge solutions.”

“India is one of the most highly targeted countries in the world by hackers and the demand for instant-on security and compliance is increasing exponentially,” said Terry Hill, SVP of Sales for Orca Security. “The RankSecure team understands this need explicitly and we’re excited to work with them to provide India with our best of breed full stack cloud security solution.”