RAH Infotech Partners with CoSoSys’ Endpoint Protector Solutions for Distributing Data Protection

RAH Infotech, the technology distributor of cybersecurity, data management, disaster recovery, and cloud solutions, announced that it has entered an agreement with Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys, a global leader of enterprise Data Loss Protection (DLP) solutions, to sell and distribute their data protection solutions to medium and large organizations in India.

“We are super excited about this partnership. India is at the cusp of a digital transformation and businesses are growingly being done over collaboration platforms and distributed teams because of WFH and work from anywhere. This leaves large and medium companies increasingly vulnerable to data loss and data theft along with cyberattacks. This partnership will enable us to help medium and large companies to protect their sensitive data easily and efficiently with CoSoSys’ industry-leading Endpoint Protector solutions,” said Mr. Ashis Guha, CEO, RAH Infotech.

With Endpoint Protector, companies can put an end to data leaks and data theft, minimize the risk of insider threats, and ensure compliance with data protection regulations. A truly cross-platform solution from the beginning, Endpoint Protector’s easy-to-use tool helps organizations protect their data regardless of the operating system.

“We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with our new partners at RAH Infotech in India. Data Loss Prevention solutions like our own Endpoint Protector have become a vital component of any data security strategy. At CoSoSys, we offer the same level of protection and features for our clients regardless of if their computers run on macOS, Windows, or Linux. Our DLP solution brings essential functionalities that will help enterprises in industries such as financial services, healthcare, insurance, and law to protect data efficiently in the age of work from home”, said Mr. Roman Foeckl, CEO and Founder of CoSoSys.