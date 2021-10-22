RAH Infotech Partners with Accedian to Offer Customers Performance Assurance Solutions

RAH Infotech, India’s specialty technology distributor announced it has partnered with Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, to jointly empower their customers with network performance optimization, cloud visibility and application performance management to assure their digital experiences.

With this partnership, RAH will leverage its pan-India partner network to distribute Accedian’s cloud-based network analysis and performance monitoring solution to customers and help them to elevate service assurance and improve customer experience.

“We are very excited to partner with Accedian. Future-ready enterprises are reliant on a robust digital ecosystem to deliver exceptional performance assurance and best in class user experience to their customers. Accedian is an industry leader in this space,” said Mr. Ashok Kumar, MD, RAH Infotech.

Skylight is a virtualized performance assurance solution, delivering end-to-end network, application and service performance visibility—right from the edge to the core network and cloud. This solution allows customers to proactively manage their networks and applications to deliver an exceptional customer experience and increase competitiveness with automation and assurance capabilities.

“We at Accedian are very excited about this partnership & we look forward to building a successful partnership. I am confident this will create a larger market value for our customers in the markets we serve,” says Mr Rajesh Pathak, Country Director – India & SAARC, Accedian. “With an always-on and connected experience, we strive to provide our enterprise & Telco customers with the assurance that they are able to see far and wide in their digital infrastructure (s) for providing the always ON and rich experience. This partnership will enable is to share this experience to the larger market.”

Accedian’s Skylight Solution gives control and visibility back to customers to meet increasingly stringent performance requirements, the ability to optimize and manage network capacity and deliver exceptional quality of service and experience every time. Skylight leverages high quality performance data analytics, and machine learning to identify, predict and prevent customer-impacting issues.