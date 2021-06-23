RAH Infotech Announces Distribution Partnership with Trend Micro

RAH Infotech, India’s technology distributor, announced it has partnered with global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro to distribute its powerhouse cybersecurity solutions to its partners and customers in India. Trend Micro has been a leader in endpoint security, server security and cloud security for decades and serves hundreds of thousands of customers across business domains.

Regarded as a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity by IDC, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response.

“Trend Micro is an exceptional addition to our security portfolio. As the market for security products grow and become crowded amid drastic changes in organizations’ work structure including WFH and increased dependency on cloud, CIOs are looking for security solutions that are precise and can protect their organization as well as their data preemptively – at all layers,” said Mr Ashok Kumar, MD, RAH Infotech. “Trend Micro fulfills this requirement with authority.”

As part of this partnership, RAH Infotech will leverage its nation-wide distribution network to sell and distribute Trend Micro’s entire range of cybersecurity and cloud solutions to customers of all sizes and across verticals.

On this strategic partnership announcement, Mr Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro, said, “As a channel-focused company, we work together with channel partners to deliver innovative and best-in-class solutions to our customers. We are delighted to partner with RAH Infotech, who are a well-established player within the ecosystem, bringing their extensive expertise and common synergies to the fore. This partnership will further propel our growth within the region, around our cloud and XDR offerings.”