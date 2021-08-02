RAEGR Launches ‘RapidLink 1150’ – 65W PD + USB Dual GaN Charger for Smartphones, Tablets, Notebooks and Game Consoles

Bengaluru-based homegrown consumer lifestyle technology brand RAEGR officially launches RapidLink 1150 GaN Charger in India. The new charger is a single solution for charging multiple gadgets with the power, speed and safety of the latest GaN technology. Compatible with most devices that require fast chargers, the RapidLink 1150 can charge your gadgets with a maximum power output of 65 watts.

Mr Ajesh George, MD for RAEGR, commented “Our dependency on gadgets is on the high rise, and the patience for charging their batteries is soon running out. Using the latest GaN technology, gadgets such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and game consoles that feature larger batteries can be speedily and safely charged. Our RapidLink 1150 is based on the latest GaN technology that not only fast-charges every compatible device, but is also compact as compared to any conventional charger by up to 40%, making it an ultra-portable fast-charging solution. Most smartphone brands ahead may not bundle fast chargers, and hence the RapidLink 1150 is an ultimate choice for all your charging needs.”

RAEGR presens RapidLink 1150 65W GaN Charger – a single charger with dual USB ports to fast-charge up to two devices simultaneously. It features a PD (Power Delivery) USB Type-C port and a USB Type- A QC3.0 port that is suitable for almost every gadget out there. So be it your smartphone, tablet, gaming console, or your ultrabook, charging those high-capacity batteries in a very short time is now a reality.

The RapidLink 1150 is based on the GaN (Gallium Nitride) chip technology. Using GaN chips has a huge advantage – it reduces the overall size of a charger by almost 40%, runs cooler, saves more power and charges faster than conventional fast chargers. It is ultracompact and highly efficient too. This 65W charger can be easily carried around in your pocket or handbag, making it highly portable.

The RAEGR RapidLink 1150 sports a PD USB Type-C port that can deliver a maximum of 65 watts, beneficial for fast charging some of the latest tablets, laptops or ultrabooks. Now charging a Macbook from 0% – 100% can be done in under 2-3 hours. The charger also sports a USB Type-A port featuring QC3.0 with a maximum power output of 18W. This port can speedily charge most compatible smartphones, tablets and consoles with great ease. Using both the outputs simultaneously, you can fast-charge up to two gadgets together. When using both ports, the USB Type-C PD port will output a maximum of 45W, while the USB-A port will supply a maximum of 18W.

Along with GaN’s advanced technology comes reliability and efficiency too. The RAEGR RapidLink 1150 features a built-in chip that safeguards your connected devices against excessive heating, overcharging, overvoltage and overcurrent. Thanks to the GaN chip again, the charger runs cooler than conventional fast-chargers, dissipating low heat, thus consuming less power, and lowering your electricity bills too.

The RAEGR RapidLink 1150 65W GaN Dual USB charger is compatible with a range of devices which include iPad Pro, iPhone 12 Mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max, Note 20 series, Galaxy S21 series, Nintendo Switch, and many more. It can support up to 18W QC3.0 Charging, PD 18W fast-charging for all iPhones, 27W PPS fast-charging for Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy S20 / Galaxy S21 Series, PD 45W for the new MacBook Air, Dell XPS, Type-C Ultra Books, and PD 65W for new MacBook Pro and is compatible with other Ultrabooks / Type-C charging laptops. The RapidLink 1150 is also BIS certified, making it ideal for Indian power requirements and socket types.

The RAEGR RapidLink 1150 65W GaN Dual PD + USB Charger will be available on Amazon.in, and includes a standard industrial warranty of 1 year. Customers can avail of an additional 6 months of warranty upon registering the product.