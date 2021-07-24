Rackspace consolidates threat intelligence, security analytics etc to achieve business continuity & cost-efficiency; expands its footprint in the region, by introduction of Rackspace Elastic Engineering

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN, Mr Sandeep Bhargava, Managing Director, Rackspace- Asia Pacific Japan elucidates about the brief of his company, the industries in which the company operates, how multi-cloud deployments enable efficiency, and steps are undertaken to mitigate cyber-attacks.

Q. How do you feel that Rackspace Technology can help in multi-cloud deployments to its customers?

From our experience, companies often face problems when there is inadequate planning and resources, which leads to unnecessary obstacles in cloud adoption. To avoid pitfalls, it’s important to devise and implement the right multi-cloud strategy. It should encompass the relevant technologies to integrate and deploy critical applications on the best cloud platform that works for the customer. And at the forefront of the implementation of these strategies must be high security and compliance.

Making the transition from a traditional IT infrastructure to a multicloud environment is an expansive and arduous shift. With extensive options and choices available out there, companies must work with the right cloud platform and tools that provide the flexibility to manage varying workloads, which, in turn, helps deliver desired business outcomes. Taking a one-size-fits-all approach in this instance will only serve to create further hurdles down the road.

On the cost front, businesses must be provided with a single pane of glass view of their usage and cost, making it more convenient for them to ascertain if their return-on-investment is on point while keeping a close watch on their operating expenses.

Many companies have numerous in-house operational challenges, which can complicate matters when building or determining a cloud infrastructure. For this reason, it’s important to engage a Managed Cloud Service Provider (MSP) to seize and maximise a business’ digital business opportunities. The right MSP will provide the confidence to accelerate a digital transformation, as well as navigate a complex cloud environment and value propositions.

Q. Briefly explain the industries in which you operate

Rackspace Technology offers comprehensive multi-cloud solutions for enterprises looking to modernise their applications, adopt new technologies and improve their product offerings.We partner with our customers in designing, building and managing their cloud environments while taking into account their technology infrastructure or preferred deployment models.

We support major technology platforms such as Amazon, Azure and Google Cloud and cover a diverse portfolio of companies from financial services, education, healthcare, consumer goods, automotive, media and entertainment, retail, travel, and hospitality sectors. In India, cloud adoption is accelerating and we are excited to be part of this growth within the market. We found that firms from the edtech, BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance), retail, manufacturing and media sectors are leveraging our cloud services to acquire new customers and improve their products and services.

Q. What are the adoption trends for hybrid and multi-cloud in the local industries?

In recent years, organizations are beginning to understand the value cloud brings in achieving business continuity and cost-efficiency. According to Gartner’s recent report, public cloud end-user spending is estimated to increase by 18.4 percent in 2021, reaching a total of US$304.9 billion which is up from US$257.5 billion in 2020. With cloud adoption gaining steam in India, IDC estimates that by 2022, 30 percent of enterprises in India will utilize unified VMs, Kubernetes, and multi-cloud management processes and tools to support robust governance across on-premises and public clouds.

Transformation is not an option anymore, and organizations must be well-equipped to enable digitalization and transformation to succeed in a rapidly changing business environment. Organizations looking to adopt a multi-cloud strategy must be prepared to handle the challenges of managing a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. Compliance issues and data silos are some of the operational and management challenges in a multi-cloud environment that enterprises need to be aware of to maximize investments, realize business goals and manage overall performance.

Q. At Rackspace Technology how do you ensure data security in multi-cloud adoption?

There’s no doubt that we are operating in an increasingly evolving cyber threat environment. Threats continue to advance and persist, and companies often fear that a cyber-attack is imminent when moving or operating in the cloud. This is another crucial area where Rackspace Technology can provide the necessary guidance and help manage data and applications across clouds, the infrastructure and security. We recommend multi-layered on-premise or across multiple cloud security strategies for heightened threat detection, rapid and focused response, and threat remediation.

In a nutshell, we consolidate threat intelligence, security analytics, alerts and response services in one solution that can be easily deployed and managed across multi-cloud environments. Our commitment is to deliver around-the-clock advanced threat protection and SOC incident response services to our customers, which helps reduce the burden of their in-house resources.

Q. What will be the future of cloud computing in the APAC region?

Today businesses must innovate and transform to stay ahead in their game. The extent of digital disruptions has made companies realise the need to be more agile, and this has increased the adoption of a multicloud environment as the go-to IT foundation. In the Asia-Pacific region alone, it’s estimated over 55 percent of enterprises will embrace multicloud options by 2022, with the cloud computing market revenue in Southeast Asia is expected to scale US$40.32 billion by 2025.

Cost optimisation is a highly influential factor in driving companies in Asia-Pacific towards cloud adoption. When companies migrate to the cloud, it allows them to leverage the power and performance of enterprise-grade IT infrastructure, eradicating the need for any additional capital expenditure that they would otherwise incur if they had to manage their own hardware. Having a flexible consumption pricing model also goes a long way to encourage advanced cloud migration as companies can manage their costs more effectively.

Q. Discuss your goal for the next few years

Looking ahead, we will continue to develop solutions to stay ahead of the curve, helping our customers overcome their multicloud challenges and delivering their desired outcomes.

One of our promises to our customers is we will provide a Fanatical Experience, acting as a trusted partner, to help evolve their digital transformation in a multi-cloud world. Ensuring their customer experience allows them to work faster and smarter to grow their businesses.

As we continue to expand our footprint in the region, a key aspect of the evolution has been the introduction of solutions such as Rackspace Elastic Engineering, allowing customers to engage an MSP with a pay-as-you-go approach to cloud support, including DevOps and security. This solution for cloud environment management provides customers with on-demand access to a dedicated pod of cloud engineers and architects working alongside your team to build and operate modern cloud environments.