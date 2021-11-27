Quizbee Accelerates Online-Gaming Growth in Rajasthan

Online gaming being one of the fastest-growing sunrise sectors in the country has led Rajasthan to take advantage of the digital gaming space and to boost the knowledgeable skills of the native citizens. Considering the increasing rate of user-base towards online gaming, Kanodia Group took this as an expansion opportunity & introduced Quizbee, an online-educational gaming platform to the users of Rajasthan.

A competitive & knowledge-based mobile platform, Quizbee is an android application with multiple paid challenges that vary across different genres like movies, cricket, travel, food, general knowledge & exciting puzzles. The two visionary technocrats, Mr. Amit Khaitan & Mr. Abhinav Anand, Co-founder, Quizbee, have revolutionized the online gaming space. Quizbee is a B2C gaming platform that strikes the knowledgeable edge of individuals, students, parents & also job aspirants.

Seed Funded by the Kanodia group, Quizbee is a single destination of casual challenges that provides a knowledge-based unparalleled gamified experience to its users. The Kanodia Group, a pioneer in the Cement Industry, has been also operating in the Hygienene, Media & Short Film Space. The Group has rich experience in this industry and has always supported new and unique startups like Quizbee.

Quizbee is a go-to-destination for Quiz and Trivia lovers, challenging the knowledge & education domain of individuals. It offers an immersive experience for g amers to play & compete on quizzes that triggers the knowledgeable edge of individuals, with a chance to win real-time money.

Witnessing the development of Quizbee so far, Mr. Abhinav Anand, CTO, Intelligence Game Pvt. Ltd, said that “there are a very few real money online gaming applications that would challenge the educational domain & we are proud that Quizbee reflects that approach. Quiz bee is a time-based gaming application that perfectly strikes the cognitive functioning of the brain cells, which means, how fast your brain can perceive a task & perform it within a given time frame. Thus, Quiz bee challenges all those job aspirants/students preparing for competitive exam who are looking for opportunities to gain extra knowledge by challenging their general knowledge skills & speeding up their brain cells to answer the quiz questions. Quizbee has fostered an inclusive, safe, and welcoming community for friends, family & students to play and learn together”.