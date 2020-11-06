Quantum StorNext File System Named Storage Product of the Year at NAB Show New York

Quantum Corp has been honoured with a 2020 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Storage category. The award underscores Quantum’s commitment to innovation and highlights its expertise in helping professionals manage video data.

In May, Quantum released its StorNext 6.4 file system, with significantly improved read and write performance to private or public S3 cloud. StorNext 6.4 software delivers greater flexibility critical to the media and entertainment industry that requires content mobility between on-premise and cloud locations. StorNext software continues to evolve as a tool of choice for enabling media workflows by making hybrid and cloud storage environments more accessible.

“Broadcast, post-production, sports production and corporate video professionals worldwide depend on StorNext software to efficiently manage today’s collaborative workflows,” said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO, Quantum. “We’re honored to have our StorNext file system recognized by the NAB Show awards committee and we look forward to gathering in-person again soon to celebrate more industry advancements.”

The 2020 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards recognize the most significant and promising new products and technologies being showcased by exhibitors at the Show. Held Tue. Oct. 20, this virtual celebration honored companies participating in the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas and new for this year, the 2020 NAB Show New York.

The NAB Show Product of the Year Award continues a tradition of industry accolades for StorNext. Earlier this year, Quantum was awarded a Technology & Engineering Emmy Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) for the company’s contributions to the development of data management technologies.