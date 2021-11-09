Quantum Introduces Scalar Ransom Block

Quantum Corporation announced its latest innovations to protect against ransomware and other forms of cyberattacks. Quantum’s Scalar Ransom Block is an industry-first feature of Quantum’s Scalar tape systems that eliminates the risk of data being accessed or compromised over the network. This patent-pending feature creates a hardware “block” between data stored on tapes and every network-connected device including the robotic tape system.

Ransom Block can be initiated remotely, does not require any person to handle tapes, ensures data cannot be accessed over the network even if the tape library is hacked, and preserves the ability to audit the tape library so customers know their data is safe and secure.

“The threat of ransomware and other forms of cyber-attacks are one of the chief concerns of our customers,” says Jamie Lerner, chairman and CEO of Quantum. “Tape storage systems are a critical part of building cyber-resilient infrastructures, both for large archives and as part of a comprehensive data protection strategy. However, even data stored on tapes can be compromised if the tape library itself is hacked, which is why we designed these new features in partnership with a large cloud provider. Quantum Scalar Ransom Block is an industry-first solution that ensures data is protected and secure with a click of a button and provides the ultimate layer of protection for data stored on tape.”

Cyber threats are unrelenting, and data is being encrypted, stolen, and leaked on the dark web. According to a recent study by analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) of more than 300 IT and line of business executives, two out of five respondents reported that their organizations had experienced successful ransomware attacks, and more than 80 percent had paid ransoms to retrieve their data.1 When ransomware breaches a network successfully, the monetary damage can be substantial, as are the risks from downtime of critical systems, lost revenue and damaged reputation.

Tape systems are a critical part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure data is protected and quickly recoverable in the event of a ransomware attack. Tape systems are inherently more secure than hard drive (HDD) or flash (SSD) storage systems because the data stored on tape is not connected to the network. However, because the tape library itself is a network-connected device, there is still some risk of a remote hack in the unlikely event the tape library itself is hacked. To address this risk in a simple, automated way, Quantum designed the Scalar Ransom Block feature.