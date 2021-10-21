Quantum Announces Quantum Collaborative Workflow Solution

Quantum announced the immediate availability of the Quantum Collaborative Workflow Solution powered by CatDVTM. This solution was designed specifically for Adobe® Premiere® Pro users to address the challenges of remote workflow editing and collaboration for large creative teams seeking maximum productivity. The turnkey solution is the result of months of testing and tuning to ensure that Adobe Premiere Pro customers receive a completely integrated, Quantum-tested and supported solution.

The Quantum Collaborative Workflow Solution solves the challenge of creative teams needing highly reliable and scalable offerings for teams that are increasingly dispersed, with some members working onsite in an office or studio location and some working from a remote location. The solution integrates everything needed for a comprehensive collaborative and remote workflow based on the Adobe® Creative CloudTM tool set including Adobe Premiere Pro. Quantum StorNext shared storage provides the workflow storage while Quantum CatDV Asset Management with included CatDV Cloud Panel for Adobe Creative Cloud delivers asset and project management and orchestration.

“Collaborative teams who rely on Adobe Creative Cloud apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, or Photoshop, need a platform that gives them the performance and flexibility to realize their vision,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe Video. “Our users value the tight integration and flexibility of environments provided by Quantum CatDV and StorNext.”

“Quantum is proud to incorporate a high level of integration with Adobe tools so that creative teams can stay productive in their workflow, yet still have a seamless, powerful interface to all of the capabilities of Quantum CatDV. This new solution incorporates the latest workflow best practices for a ready-to-use StorNext and CatDV environment that makes it easier for Adobe Creative Cloud users to love,” said Dave Clack, general manager, Cloud Software and Analytics, Quantum.

The Quantum Collaborative Workflow Solution will be installed and configured by a combination of Quantum Value Added Resellers (VARS) and Quantum Professional Services team, and is customized to each customer’s environment and needs, and choice of archiving technology and size.

The offering includes a complete, high-performance StorNext 7 collaborative shared environment tuned for both on-site and remote team members for maximum productivity, Installation and integration of the CatDV Panel for Adobe Creative Cloud, including Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Photoshop, giving creative users access to their entire content and project asset library directly within the Adobe workflow tool of choice. The installation and tuning of a complete installation of CatDV Server and Worker Nodes powering automation workflows for file ingest, proxy creation, and content push and pull from shared storage to archive