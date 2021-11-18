Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation, Delivering Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure for Managing Unstructured Data

Quantum Corporation announced that its ActiveScale object storage solution has achieved AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program. ActiveScale object storage systems can now be used alongside an AWS Outposts deployment to provide Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) compliant object storage for Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) services running on an AWS Outposts rack. This validated solution enables enterprise organizations to maintain data sovereignty and low latency access within their own facilities while using AWS infrastructures, empowering them to keep pace with modern data demands through a hybrid cloud strategy.

AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that offers the same AWS infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to virtually any data center, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience. By combining AWS Outposts with Quantum ActiveScale object storage systems, customers across a range of industries – including financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, telecommunications and government – can take advantage of the full suite of AWS services in any datacenter. For AWS services running on AWS Outposts that require Amazon S3 compliant storage, ActiveScale object storage systems provide unique capabilities:

Easy-to-manage Amazon S3 storage that automatically meets Amazon S3 strong consistency requirements

Efficient geo-dispersed data protection

Consistent performance at any scale with no rebalancing required, with ActiveScale Dynamic Data Placement (DDP) and Dynamic Data Repair (DDR)

Low total cost of ownership for an object store system with an integrated class of storage for cold data

“Customers are looking for better ways to store and manage their data across the enterprise as part of a comprehensive digitization initiative,” said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, AWS. “With Quantum ActiveScale for AWS Outposts, customers can benefit from a comprehensive data management solution for any application in their own environment, on AWS Outposts, or in AWS Regions, for a truly consistent hybrid experience.”