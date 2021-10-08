Pure Storage Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant forDistributed File Systems & Object Storage

Today Pure Storage , the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage for both its completeness of vision and ability to execute in the rapidly growing storage market for unstructured data.

“Since FlashBlade’s inception, we have believed that unifying unstructured file and object data to consolidate workloads on a single platform is critical to powering the future of modern applications. It is great to see the industry follow suit and our position in this Magic Quadrant validate this vision. This is an honor we could not have achieved without our great team,customers, and partners.” Matt Burr VP and General Manager, FlashBlade, Pure Storage Built for modern applications, Pure’s Unified Fast File and Object storage platform FlashBladeis used by more than 25% of the Fortune 100 and surpassed $1 billion in all-time sales in 2021.