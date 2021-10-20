Pure Storage Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Pure Storage announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage. This is the eighth year in a row that Gartner has named Pure a storage leader and the second year in a row Pure has been positioned highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis.

“Pure started with a vision of a better storage experience built around all-flash technology and a customer first mindset. This validation from Gartner – made possible by our fantastic team, customers, and partners – reinforces that original vision and is a testament to our ability to separate from legacy storage,” Mr. Shawn Hansen, VP and General Manager, FlashArray, Pure Storage.

Pure has been a first mover in the storage industry since its inception, pioneering the first designed-for-flash enterprise array, changing the storage ownership and management model for the first time with Evergreen, delivering the first 100% NVMe all-flash array and the first all-QLC enterprise array, and much more. Pure continues to expand and enhance its flagship FlashArray solutions to disrupt industry norms and bring customers what they need for today and tomorrow.

Delivered new FlashArray innovation, including an expanded capacity FlashArray//C and new features like comprehensive ransomware protection. Extended its leadership in as-a-Service and subscription offerings, expanding its as-a-Service catalog, reaching new growth milestones with its Evergreen subscription, and bringing Pure Cloud Block Store to Microsoft Azure. Introduced Pure Fusion, an industry-first self-service, autonomous storage platform that marries the best of enterprise storage with the agility and scalability of the cloud. Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage.

In October 2021, Pure was also named a leader in Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage and the leading vendor for container use cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Primary Storage.