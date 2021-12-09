Pure Storage Introduces New Top End FlashArray Model, Bringing Power and Scale With Unparalleled Simplicity to the Enterprise

Pure Storage announced FlashArray//XL, the newest member of the FlashArray family, designed for mission-critical, platinum tier enterprise applications – from massive databases to containerized and cloud-native apps. FlashArray//XL delivers unmatched performance and scale with a nearly 80% improvement in IOPS.

With the pace of business only increasing, application demand can shoot up in an instant and the need for new apps to be deployed requires IT to work in hours, not months. Previously, the largest enterprises had to scale their top tier applications with legacy technology that required high management complexity, high power and energy costs, and disruptive forklift upgrades.

Now, with the new FlashArray//XL and Pure Fusion – Pure’s self-service, autonomous Storage-as-Code platform – Pure continues to add enterprise-grade scale to its promise of subscription storage that easily evolves to keep IT infrastructure agile and up-to-date.

FlashArray//XL delivers strength to run the most demanding business services: Accelerate enterprise workloads with maximum performance even as they scale to operate at increased loads, with 100% more host connectivity and two times more volume support on a single array.Cloud-like model for deploying new apps quickly and easily: Designed to work in concert, Pure Fusion and FlashArray//XL give enterprises Storage-as-Code access to cloud scale, enabling platinum-level storage tiers and data policies with robust tools to optimize storage pools and workload placement.Efficiency and density to consolidate applications for maximum TCO and green data center standards: Enable workload consolidation on fewer arrays to simplify operations, reduce rack space requirements, and significantly reduce power consumption and cooling costs.Always-on data protection that’s savvy to ransomware threats: Ensure that data stored on FlashArray//XL is secure, available, and easily recoverable after disruptions, including malicious attacks.Future-proof with Evergreen subscription: Get immediate access to ever-improving capabilities with a right-size guarantee and non-disruptive upgrades and capacity expansions as storage needs evolve.

FlashArray //XL and Pure Fusion were built to meet demand from new customers who wanted to standardize their storage environments on the simplicity of the Pure subscription model but needed new levels of scale. This demand is already seeing early validation with pre-release orders to standardize top enterprise workloads on FlashArray//XL arrays, as customers eliminate the last remnants of their legacy Dell EMC footprint.

“Customers expect a new, modern way to scale enterprise storage. FlashArray//XL is a clear shot across the bow of legacy storage vendors by combining high-end scale of a true enterprise-class array with the scale-out agility of the cloud operating model.” — Shawn Hansen, VP and GM, FlashArray, Pure Storage

“For top tier applications like massive databases, enterprises need maximum performance and density, but they also want the control of their own datacenter and the agility and flexibility of the cloud. Enterprise-class storage solutions like the FlashArray//XL that are coupled with the cloud operating model give customers the best of both worlds.” — Eric Burgener, Research Vice President, Enterprise Infrastructure Practice, IDC

“The announcement of the FlashArray//XL series underscores Pure’s unwavering commitment to delivering market-leading storage services. It is exciting and exceptionally gratifying to see a partner with the same dedication to supporting even the most demanding workloads. It’s clear that the new //XL platform will ensure continued support to our growing and expanding data services portfolio and ecosystem.” — James Laming, VP, Global Head of Infrastructure, Options Technology

Available now, FlashArray//XL delivers up to 5.78 PB effective capacity, as low as 150µs latency, and up to 36GB/s throughput, with industry-leading 5:1 data reduction average, 10:1 total efficiency, and proven 99.9999% availability in a 5U platform.