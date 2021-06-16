Pure Storage Empowering India’s MSME Market through MSP

Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced today that its modern data solutions are being used by an emerging class of managed service providers (MSPs), including UBX Cloud, ZeaCloud and ECS Biztech, that are delivering IT services over the cloud to the fast growing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) market. The Indian government estimates that there are over 63 million MSME companies, which form the heartbeat of the government’s Make in India initiative.

UBX Cloud, ZeaCloud and ECS Biztech all offer a range of services such as Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Desktop-as-aService (DaaS) and business continuity services to their MSME customers throughout India, notably in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. “The MSME market is quickly becoming a critical component of the Indian economy and providing affordable but powerful IT services to these companies will enable them to grow even faster to the benefit of the whole country. Pure is privileged to be able to indirectly support this important segment through innovative MSPs like UBX Cloud, ZeaCloud and ECS Biztech,” said Mr Ramanujam Komanduri, Country Manager, Pure Storage India.

UBX, a global cloud provider with over 250 enterprise and MSP customers across the US and India, has been using Pure’s all-flash technologies for almost 10 years. Their customers in India include TRS Forms, RSC Tech, Abirami Soap Works, VKC Group. “We made the decision to go Pure when they were still a startup. UBX recognized very early on that Pure had something amazingly performant and simple under the hood. We happened to be the first customer to purchase their array in Detroit almost 10 years ago. With each new generation we get new features and performance without complex shell games of other legacy storage vendors,” said Mr Steven Panovski, President of UBX Cloud.

ZeaCloud, a home-grown MSP that services customers across the National Capital Region, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and many tier 2 and 3 cities, acts as a one-stop IT services shop for their customers, providing them with an entire set of managed services including performance and uptime monitoring over the cloud. Its customers include companies like Merino Consulting Services, an IT consulting and enterprise software solutions company and J. S. Furnishings, a luxury retail chain.

“Pure helps us to compete with the large cloud service providers in terms of delivering extreme storage performance. Our customers who have been migrated to Pure are surprised by the sudden improvement in the unprecedented performance of their applications,” said Mr Abhishek Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, ZeaCloud. “For many of our customers who require high disk IOPS (Input/Output Operations Per Second) and lower latency for high transaction database services, Pure has enabled us to deliver exceptional performance meeting our end users’ requirements,” said Mr Seema Mandora, Director of ECS Biztech.