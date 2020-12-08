PremiumAV Launches BigPlayer Products on Amazon

PremiumAV launched a series of BigPlayer products on Amazon. PremiumAV has gone live on Amazon with 225 products from BigPlayer. PC peripherals, musical instruments and the wireless category of products have been made available from BigPlayer. Premium AV plans to launch 300 more products from Bigplayer within the next 40 to 50 days. PremiumAV’s profitable business model helps various vendors place their products on ecommerce platforms and gain better profit margins.

“We are very much excited to launch the BigPlayers series of products on Amazon. These wide range of products from BigPlayer are portable, affordable, durable and cost effective. These products are available for immediate purchase for the users.” said Mr. Sanjay Garg, CEO at PremiumAV. “We at PremiumAV always strive for best and focus to bring in brands with quality-rich products and solutions for customers. We have helped lots of brands to make their online presence for sale and our efforts will continue to deliver more.”

PremiumAV has introduced a range of product categories from BigPlayer which includes smart watches, multimedia speakers, wireless mouse, adapters, cables & connectors, PCI cards, HDMI switch boxes, wi-fi dongles, CPU fans, laptop bags, tablet case covers, and more. BigPlayer series of products are carrying a warranty as per Amazon policy and are readily available for purchase on Amazon.