PremiumAV Launches 3D Optical Wired USB Mouse for Gamers and Precision Users

PremiumAV announced the launch of PremiumAV 3D Optical wired USB mouse designed for gamers and precision users. The 3D optical wired USB mouse is to address the need for faster movements of new age gamers. This optical mouse from PremiumAV precisely gives users a consistent movement while operating.

“We are very happy to launch our feature rich wired 3D optical USB mouse that is versatile, stylish, and designed for gamers. The textured surface on the mouse provides a firm grip to the users who can enjoy the gaming experience at a high speed range. We at PremiumAV have always introduced best products to the market from our kitty, so users can get the maximum benefit from our product line up,” said Mr. Sanjay Garg, CEO at PremiumAV.

PremiumAV 3D optical mouse is smooth, accurate, and competitively priced. It comes with a USB connect. The optical mouse for the desktop comes with 2 buttons plus clickable scroll wheel. The symmetric design has textured sides for enhanced control rubber scroll wheel for easy grip. It has non-stick feet for smooth and accurate movement on most surfaces and comes with 6 months manufacturer warranty.