Prama Hikvision Offers Back-to-Business Solutions for Malls and Retail Outlets

Malls and Organised Retail stores across India are looking for breakthrough solutions to resolve the health and safety concerns related to pandemic after they were allowed to reopen after stringent safety guidelines. To help the malls and the entire retail sector to safely reopen, Prama Hikvision has developed an impressive line-up of solutions for the retail sector. These innovative solutions include the Temperature Screening Solution, a Crowd-Flow Management Solution and Social Distancing Solution. These Back-to-business solutions are helping the malls and retail outlets to ensure compliance of public safety guidelines.

Malls serve a variety of purposes in local neighborhoods. Because of that, they accommodate heavy traffic of both customers and employees every day. Today, mall staff has the added challenge of helping crowds maintain safe social distancing to minimize undue risks. That’s why Hikvision created a tailored solution for malls that can be applied effectively for flow control and precise contact distance detection, contributing to a safer environment and better shopping experience for customers.

The key stakeholders of retail sector can implement following solutions to ensure public safety and compliance of guidelines.

Easy and Dynamic Flow Control: Easy and intuitive customer flow management with market-proven people counting technology

Multi-Site Temperature Screening: A variety of products and measures for safe and efficient temperature screening in all areas

Fully Touch-Free Access: Embedded facial recognition for hands-free access authentication in key areas

Highly Centralized Management: Instant visualization of emergency events and overall statistics for situational awareness

Temperature Screening: Preliminary temperature screening and mask detection should be completed at the very beginning. Hikvision’s special camera models with AI-enabled Algorithm make it possible to measure preliminarily skin-surface temperature of people and visitors not conforming to the minimum requirement can be stopped and prevented from entering to ensure public safety.

Mask Detection: Checking automatically whether customer or employee wearing a mask or not save lots of time of Security Guard and reduce error. Hikvision’s Temperature screening devices also help retailers to alert when any visitor or employee violating the requirement to wear a mask which gives confidence to visitors for their safety and they are encouraged to visit the malls.

Recommended Products: Highly efficient temperature screening & mask detection with thermographic cameras.

Flow Control: Under some conditions, the number of customers entering should be maintained effectively. With Hikvison’s Fusion Intelligence People Counting Camera or DeepinView Cameras, the number of customers entering in malls can be maintained in real-time.