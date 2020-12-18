Prama Hikvision Introduces DS-K1T642 series MinMoe Face & Mask Recognition Terminal Product Range

Prama Hikvision, the video security solution provider, has introduced DS-K1T642 series MinMoe face recognition terminal product range for Touch-Free access control and attendance checking with a special feature of Face Mask Wearing Alert. Hikvision’s DS-K1T642 series MinMoe face recognition terminal adopts deep learning algorithm, which helps to recognize the face faster with higher accuracy. It also supports multiple authentication modes: face/card/fingerprint authentication, etc. It can be applied in multiple scenarios, such as buildings, enterprises, financial industries, and other important areas.

Hikvision DS-K1T642 series MinMoe face recognition terminal comes with a 4.3-inch touch screen2 MP wide-angle dual-lens. It has the Face anti-spoofing feature. Embedded with Deep Learning algorithm, this face recognition terminal has 6,000 face capacity, 10,000 card capacity, 5,000 fingerprint capacity for device support fingerprint related functions, and 150,000 event capacity.

Hikvision DS-K1T642 series MinMoe face recognition terminal has two special features (face mask wearing alert and forced face mask wearing alert) to support the organisations in the times of pandemic.

Face mask wearing alert: If the recognizing face does not wear a mask, the device will prompt a voice reminder. At the same time, the authentication or attendance is valid.

Forced mask wearing alert: If the recognizing face does not wear a mask, the device will prompt a voice reminder. At the same time, the authentication or attendance will be failed.