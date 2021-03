Portworx and IBM Partner to Help Enterprises Manage Hybrid Cloud Workloads

Portworx by Pure Storage, a leading provider of Kubernetes Data Services Platforms, today announced that it has teamed up with IBM to help enable OpenShift-based data services to run in hybrid cloud environments with performance, data protection, data security and mobility on IBM Cloud Satellite. IBM Cloud Satellite, now generally available, enables clients to run IBM cloud services on any cloud, on premises, in multicloud environments or at the edge – all delivered as a service. This flexibility will help bring cloud capabilities to where client data resides, in the environment of their choice, while focusing on consistency, user experience, and security.

With its open architecture, IBM Cloud Satellite builds on IBM’s deep industry expertise and can help enterprises across a variety of industries including telecommunications, healthcare, banking, insurance, travel and transportation, transform into digital-first organizations. The need to modernize mission-critical workloads is intensifying. According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value report, 74% of CEOs interviewed during the COVID-19 pandemic believe cloud computing will most help their organization deliver these results over the next 2-3 years. We see a cornerstone of this transformation is in edge computing. The continued proliferation of edge devices is expected to shift the amount of data that resides at the edge compared to within central data centers. As this transition takes place, IBM Cloud Satellite is designed to bring cloud services to where clients’ data already resides — and help them bridge to where they want to go.

Portworx by Pure Storage is part of IBM’s ecosystem of partners fueling hybrid cloud environments by helping clients manage and modernize workloads from bare-metal to multicloud and everything in between with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. IBM Cloud Satellite is engineered to give clients the flexibility to bring their applications to environments where their data resides while leveraging the security of IBM Cloud.1

IBM Cloud Satellite is designed to help clients address security, privacy and data sovereignty requirements based on their data governance requirements and address the client’s local regulations and compliance obligations by enabling them to deploy and manage applications with consistency for specific markets. IBM Cloud Satellite offers high levels of control over critical data delivered via IBM Cloud – the industry’s most secure and open public cloud for business.1 Moreover, it offers high levels of control over critical data and centralized policies to ease migration. Those cloud services can therefore be co-located with their apps and data

“With the pace of cloud adoption accelerating, companies are increasingly turning to hybrid cloud to allow them to innovate more efficiently, while maintaining high levels of security and control,” said Harish Grama, general manager, IBM Cloud. “To help facilitate this momentum, IBM is investing $1B in its ecosystem initiative over the next three years to support ecosystem partners and speed the development of platforms such as IBM Cloud Satellite. Collaborating with ecosystem partners like Portworx by Pure Storage can help offer a wider set of clients new ways of bringing IBM Cloud to where their data resides.”