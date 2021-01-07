Portronics Launches Series of Portable Laptop Stands in India

Portronics, a prominent name in the portable and innovative consumer electronics market, adds two new products to its existing series of Laptop Stands with the launch of – “My Buddy K2” and “My Buddy T”. In today’s modern-day lifestyles, people barely have time to pay attention to their health & posture, which often becomes the root cause of neck, wrist, and spinal injuries. With the latest additions to the My Buddy series, Portronics is eyeing to offer a comprehensive solution to people at large without compromising on their work style.

Portronics My Buddy K2 and My Buddy T Laptop Stands are super lightweight, foldable, & portable, and can easily fit into almost all bags. Hence, people can set-up their workstation anytime, anywhere they go.

The My Buddy K2 is crafted with Aluminum alloy and Silicone material, with 7-level adjustments that allows you to choose the correct angle for yourself. Be it a casual binge-watching spree, deep-focused work, a conference call, or even a cup of tea, one can choose from 7 height levels as per their convenience, minimizing the risk of injuries and fatigue.

Similarly, My Buddy T is built with Aluminum alloy, and comes with a single-level adjustment. It speaks for itself- improve body posture while hard at work, or even when bingeing on your bed. The ergonomic stand elevates the device to reach your eye-level, allowing for an excellent, customized viewing level. Both the laptop stands are equipped with Anti-slip and Anti-skid silicone pads, designed to hold the laptop firmly in place, and scratch-resistant surfaces for extra longevity.

Both the stands offer adequate Ventilation & airflow to keep your devices from overheating and let you work comfortably for longer periods of time. The cross-ventilated design in both stands ensures one can continue using their devices for long hours.