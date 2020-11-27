Portronics Launches Portable Laptop Stand – My Buddy Hexa 22

Portronics, launches My Buddy Hexa 22, a portable laptop stand, to offer comfortable working postures and reduced stress levels.With a solid ABS Plastic build, the My Buddy Hexa 22 has a portable, foldable and compact design that allows you to carry it anywhere with ease, anytime you want. The stand can firmly hold all laptop sizes sup to 15 inches, including MacBook and Tablets, preventing slipping and other dangers to your device.

Sitting for prolonged periods of time in uncomfortable positions can be a major concern, resulting in back pain, increased stress in the neck, arms, wrist, and more.To combat the tremendous amount of pressure that surrounds the spine and other body parts.

The stand also comes with a vent to stimulate natural airflow, which reduces the chance of overheating issues by keeping the device cool at all times.The natural air ventilation works with the laptop’s in-built fan to keep the device cool. This feature not only enhances the life of the device and its battery, but also prolongs the life of the internal components like the CPU, motherboard, etc.

The laptop stand is equipped with a 360-degree Rotatable base, so you can easily rotate your laptop without moving yourself. Its 7 customizable angles let you adjust the height of the stand, reducing the risk of neck and wrist injuries, easier typing, and a more comfortable viewing experience. With My Buddy Hexa 22 in place, and its multifunctional design, facilitate an improved work posture, work from the comfort of your bed, build a workstation, stream movies and TV shows, or just use it as a desk!