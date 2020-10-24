Polyonics Flame Retardant Label Materials Help Manufacturers Prevent the Propagation of Fire

Polyonics, a provider in high temperature and harsh environment label and tag materials, continues to set the standard for halogen-free, flame retardant label materials specially designed with proprietary technology.



As electronic devices get smaller, more complex and require greater power, the risk of a fire event increases. Polyonics thermal transfer printable flame-retardant materials use high temperature topcoats for superior ink reception and flame-retardant, pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) for extreme durability in harsh applications and to prevent the propagation of fire.



Polyonics flame retardant label materials are specifically designed by combining several chemical and physical mechanisms to create char layers. Char layers help effectively control heat transfer while minimizing the generation of flammable gases, oxygen and material decomposition to prevent the propagation of fire.



The REACH and RoHS compliant polyimide and polyester (PET) materials are used in a wide variety of applications, including PCB ID and tracking, batteries, power supplies, auto under-the-hood and interiors, and wire wraps, and are available in a variety of colors to allow for visual product identification.



Polyonics halogen-free, flame-retardant label materials are either tested to or fully recognized by UL94 VTM-0. Other label materials are also tested to FAR 25.853 and BSS 7238/7239 flammability, smoke and toxicity standards. Materials tested to the DOT FMVSS 302 burn test are also available.