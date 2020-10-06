PM Modi Inaugurates RAISE 2020 Global AI Summit

The Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated RAISE 2020- ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020,’ in the august presence of Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics & IT, Communications & Law & Justice, Professor Raj Reddy, Turing Awardee, Padma Bhushan awardee, former Co-Chair, US President’s Information Technology Advisory Committee, Shri Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd, Dr. Arvind Krishna, CEO, IBM India, Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog and Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT. The summit will have 45 sessions from October 5-9, with participation of around 300 speakers from academia, industry and government.

“India’s National programme on AI will be dedicated towards the rightful use of AI in solving societal problems,” the Prime Minister added. Shri Modi also emphasized that we must ensure that human intellect should always be a few steps ahead of AI. “While we discuss AI, let us also have no doubts that human creativity and human emotions continue to be our greatest strength. They are our unique advantage over machines. Even the smartest of AI cannot solve mankind’s problems without blending with our intellect,” Shri Modi said.

Shri Prasad elaborated on the Government of India’s emphasis on developing AI capabilities in the country. He said that the government has set up AI centers of excellence and that more such centers will be set up to train the youth. “Technology at times overwhelms us, but we welcome AI to generate development and promote equity. India’s resource of demographic dividend will play a key role in promoting pools of skilled professionals to take the country’s AI ecosystem forward. India’s application of AI will become a beacon for the world,” Shri Prasad said.

In his address, Mr. Ambani said India has the power of data generated by over a billion Indians that would catapult it to becoming a leading global AI player. “When 1.3 billion Indians are digitally empowered, they will unleash proliferation of digital enterprises that will create faster growth, better standards of living and superior opportunities across society,” Mr. Ambani said.

According to independent studies, AI has the potential to raise India’s annual growth rate by 1.3% and add USD 957 billion to the country’s economy by 2035.