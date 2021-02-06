Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited selects Atos for digitalization

Atos today announces a new contract with the Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited (PCSCL) to create a unique and comprehensive e-Governance platform for Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) that includes SAP S/4HANA as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, Geographical Information System (GIS), Digital Workflows, and Business Intelligence solutions.

The digitally transformed PCSCL e-Governance platform will offer a robust, flexible, scalable, integrated and transparent system that will enable the business processes of over 8 Zones and 32 wards of the civic body across Pimpri-Chinchwad city in Maharashtra.

At the heart of this solution from Atos is an ERP system based on the industry-leading SAP S/4HANA platform integrated with the GIS and workflow solutions to meet the requirements of PCSCL.

Shri Shravan Hardikar (IAS) CEO & Director, PCSCL and Commissioner PCMC said: “We expect to have a GIS-enabled Enterprise Resource Planning Solution at PCMC with an end-to-end computerization of the corporation functioning using geographical information in the most optimal way for our operation and to provide services to citizens efficiently and effectively. We expect that our corporation will benefit from the simplification and rationalizations of our business processes and the smooth flow of information enabled by the modern, robust computer systems and digital transformation”.

Umar Ali Shaikh, Head of India National Business at Atos said, “We are privileged to work alongside the PCSCL and their extensive team of officials to design and build a solution to realize the civic body’s e-Governance vision and their digital transformation journey. Atos has leveraged its public sector experience to bring in the best of industry solutions in the area of e-Governance.”

As a global leader in SAP, Systems and Platforms Integration and Digital Transformation Solutions, Atos has been selected to develop, implement, and support of the solution that will involve:

Development and implementation of SAP S/4HANA and other citizen-centric services.

Develop and implement a Geographic Information System that would involve a door-to-door survey of the city properties and a modern Leader (LIDAR) Survey to map the government and private properties to help better management of assets and property tax.

Develop and implement digital workflows to modernize and digitalise the bouquet of citizen services offered by the corporation with an aim to become a paperless office. This will enable the corporation to provide online and updated reports and derive business intelligence and help in decision making processes.