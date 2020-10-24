PicsArt Bringing Its Popular AI-based Design Tools On Web

PicsArt, the creative platform, announced that more than two dozen of its most popular editing and AI-based tools are now available for free and subscription on PicsArt.com. Currently available tools include a template editor, background and object remover, video slideshow maker, text editor, filters and more. Also included is an entire library of premium content, including stock photography, templates, fonts, and stickers, as well as millions of free-to-edit images submitted by PicsArt’s community. More features and premium content will be launched in the coming months.

“Over the years, PicsArt has become known for our robust, all-in-one photo and video editing app on mobile,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, CEO and founder of PicsArt. “But the transition to the web is a natural one for us, since so many of our creators already use PicsArt to craft marketing materials. With this, we’re one step closer to providing quick, easy, and business-friendly tools for all.”

Avoyan added that the team is also thrilled to have their most popular tools available in time for the festive season in India and the South-east Asian market where many social media creators will be churning out festive-related content.

“We are very excited to announce the web version of PicsArt,” said Ravish Jain, Country Head of PicsArt India. “We’ve already seen immense growth in the Indian market in the last few months with increased usage and downloads, and with the festive season upon us, we expect many users to explore the web version in conjunction with the app.”

With more than one billion downloads to date, PicsArt’s suite of editing apps are fun, creative and easy to use, making it especially appealing to an emerging class of prosumers who are looking for new ways to work creatively.

In recent months, PicsArt also announced the acquisition of video motion effects startup D’efekt (now EFEKT Video Maker by PicsArt), making its creative suite even more advanced AI-powered video editing functionality. Basic video creation is currently available with PicsArt’s web capabilities, but more robust video editing features, including EFEKT’s video motion effects, will be added early next year.