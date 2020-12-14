Philips India Provides over 400 Air Purifiers through HelpAge India

Philips India Limited announced the company’s association with HelpAge India to install over 400 units of its bestselling Air Purifiers in old age homes in 7 cities across India including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Representing a positive step forward in improving the indoor air quality, Philips air purifiers will be installed in more than 40 old age homes and will enable more than 2300 elderly residents to combat allergies and respiratory problems by providing clean and healthy air.

The problem of polluted air in winters is a challenge, especially for the elderly, who are prone to respiratory illness, which gets aggravated with deteriorating air quality. Philips India appreciates the role these old age homes play in taking care of the elderly residents, who are more vulnerable to diseases and age-related illness. These centers are doing their best in providing them the care and attention they deserve.

Sharing his thoughts on this association, Gulbahar Taurani, Vice President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, “We are proud to join hands with HelpAge India as they continue their exemplary work in helping and caring for the elderly communities in India in these unprecedented times.”