Philips 24-inch B line Monitor 241B7QPJKEB Launched

TPV Technology announced the availability of Philips branded 24-inch B line Monitor – 241B7QPJKEB. Available on Amazon for online purchase and prominent IT retailers for offline purchase the 24-inch B line Monitor 241B7QPJKEB guarantees crisp views and efficient performance. With features like Pop-up webcam and SmartErgoBase, consumers can adjust the height of the monitor for maximum comfort that can ease the physical strains of a long workday. Priced at INR 27,990, the product is available on Amazon for user to safely purchase the product from the comfort of their homes and also available on prominent IT retailers for offline purchase.

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Jasra, Business Head (India) – Philips Monitors, “As we continue working from home, we have witnessed an increase in the demand for stylish monitors that are packed with innovative features. With sleek designs and advanced technology, the B Line monitor is a promising product for a working professional who is looking for a product which has exclusive options to enhance their performance.”

The newly announced monitor features ultra-narrow borders that are best suited for multi-display enabling dual viewing experience for gaming, graphic designing and professional applications. It also comes with PowerSensor display which saves upto 70% energy costs, perfect for consumer who spend extensive time in front of the screens. For comfortable viewing experience, it includes Flicker-free technology to prevent eye fatigue and LowBlue Mode technology to shield the eyes from the harmful effects of shortwave blue light. Another powerful feature, the Economy mode option offers major power savings, all in real time with the press of a single button.