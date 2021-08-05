Phenomenal growth of Micron Consumer Brand Crucial In India

Micron is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. The brand has a relentless focus on customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron and Crucial brands.

India has been one the huge markets globally for any brands that is embarking on new innovations. IT sector especially has seen immense growth and tech brands are striving to serve this market with their cutting-edge innovations.

During the lockdown, in the entire world, consumers were forced to change behaviour, companies to transform business models and governments to adjust regulations. Employees were forced to work from home and students had left no option but to opt for eLearning.

India also is no exception, as people were constantly looking for devices to support work and study from home efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years back, Micron in India was known more as enterprises and OEM brand. With the changing demand of the consumer pattern, the brand has witnessed a change in market share, brand value, and consistency from the consumer business unit.

Keeping in mind the various market trends, Micron is excited about strengthening DRAM industry fundamentals. Crucial is a brand by Micron which brings greater growth possibilities in the Indian market. As a brand of Micron, one of the largest memory manufacturers in the world, they bring the quality and expertise that’s been built into new computers for 35-plus years. Crucial is a global brand of Micron Technology, Inc. Crucial solid-state drives (SSDs) and memory (DRAM) upgrades are compatible with over 100,000 new and old desktops, laptops, workstations, and servers. The brand delivers a performance edge to gamers, enthusiasts, and power users.

According to the market sources and data, the Crucial brand now in the internal SSD segment is selling approximately 1.5 Lakh units quarterly and about 2 lakh units in DRAM consistently quarterly making them the top contestant among the competition.

Micron has recently formed a robust team of professionals who brought about a radical change in the setting goals. In the mid of 2019, the brand had hired renowned IT industry veteran Mr. Rajesh Gupta, an experienced sales & marketing professional having more than two decades, in IT industry experience across South Asia. The company has also hired Mr. Parminder Kalra ,having an extensive vast experience of about 15 years , and has been entrusted to handle the Consumer business, Micron.

Over the past 2 years , these top leaders have brought their experience and strong capabilities, which has propelled the growth of the brand and helped in emergence of Micron’s strong consumer product roadmap. The brand has benefitted immensely from their true channel connections and helped Micron to emerge as a leader in consumer segment.

Micron works with system and segment experts—both internal and external to develop memory solutions that meet the requirements of the entire system. Over the years the brand has worked with channel partners like Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd, one of the fastest-growing B2B technology solutions provider in India. Micron has benefited immensely by associating up with RP Tech India since the former has a large exposure and experience in being able to intensify augmenting product for modern retail setting. The brand has also tied up with Balaji Solutions Private Limited and effectively introduced channel-friendly programs,robust after-sales service, optimum distribution, and best quality products for Micron.

Micron serves all types of enterprises, businesses and professionals with its storage solutions that have taken its growth journey forward. Micron’s memory and storage solutions are enabling consumer applications to enrich the life and automate the world.