PCAIT Executive Council Nominates Office Bearers for 2021-2023 Term

The first executive council meeting of newly elected EC for Progressive Channels Association Of Information Technology (PCAIT) was held on February 12th, 2021 at Hotel Orion, Nehru Enclave in New Delhi.

The newly elected EC unanimously selected following office bearers during its term 2021-2023:

President – Mr. Alok Gupta (Unistal Systems Pvt. Ltd.)

General Secretary – Mr. Saket Kapur (Green Vision Pvt. Ltd)

Treasurer- Mr. P.K. Sharma (Comnet Vision (India) Pvt. Ltd)

The primary objective of PCAIT is to promote and protect the interests of its’ members, who are majorly suppliers, dealers, traders, exporters and importers dealing in all kinds of Information Technology and Mobile Products, Solutions and Services thereof.

In the meeting it was further resolved that PCAIT Executive Council shall be further strengthened in due course by co-opting desirous members. The next EC meeting is scheduled for February 20th 2021, wherein the office bearers shall make a presentation with regard to their initiatives during their tenure in the EC.

Furthermore, in the view of resolution of the past EC of PCAIT, the membership of the Association is to be scaled up to the National level for greater representation before the Government authorities and OEM/Brand Owners. Theretofore, following office bearers have been unanimously selected for the said initiative.

Vice President, OEM/Brand Owners relationship – Mr A. Singh (Computerland Pvt. Ltd)

Vice President, National Member – Mr Kapil Wadhwa (Champion Computers Pvt. Ltd)

Vice President, Life Membership Delhi NCR – Mr S.R. Nautiyal (Spark Technologies Ltd)

The complete List of EC Members is as below: (1) Alok Gupta- Unistal Systems Pvt Ltd; (2) Saket Kapur- Green Vision Pvt. Ltd; (3) P.K Sharma – Comnet Vision (India) Pvt. Ltd; (4) A. Singh- Computerland Pvt. Ltd; (5) Kapil Wadhwa- Champion Computers Pvt. Ltd; (6) S.R. Nautiyal – Spark Technologies Ltd; (7) Alok Gupta- Softmart Solutions; (8) Anuj Modi- ModiInnfosol Pvt. Ltd; (9 )Ajay Kumar- Park Network Pvt. Ltd; (10) M.K. Bishtt- MK Infosystems Pvt Ltd; (11) Alok Gupta – Cache Infotech Pvt. Ltd; (12) Himanshu Gupta – SSDN Techsolutions; (13) Sandeep Arya – Amtrak Technologies (P) Ltd; (14) Nitin Agarwal – Trifin Technologies Pvt. Ltd.