Patriot Memory Appoints Shivraj Neelangi as Country Manager for India

Patriot Memory has announces the appointment of Mr Shivraj Neelangi as Country Manager, India. He will be based in Bangalore and will be responsible for the company’s business affairs. In the current role, Mr. Shivraj will be responsible for aligning Patriot’s goals, strategy, and leadership. Mr. Shivraj will be instrumental in steering the company through significant changes at an organizational level. He has a robust exposure of more than 15 years in spearheading projects at various levels and increase the market share of the company.

Mr. Shivraj is armed with an in-depth, multi-functional expertise in managing new markets for technology and digital products due to his vast exposure in various eminent companies like Silicon, Apacer, ADATA etc. His charter at the outset is to create awareness for the brand across product lines, streamline the distribution channels in the country and increase the market share for the company.

Patriot Memory designs, manufactures and markets high performance memory modules, flash memory, mobile accessories and gaming equipment. The company takes pride in developing new and innovative products that offer a sleek, modern and functional design. Along with high quality and innovative designs, our products come backed with our industry leading warranty and top of the line customer support.

Patriot Memory has Appointed Anandit infotech India Pvt Ltd as exclusive National Distributor for INDIA, and All the Patriot Memory’s products are already available on Amazon online platform.