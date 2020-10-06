Panasonic Presents ‘New Dreams New Celebrations’ Offers

Panasonic India launched its ‘New Dreams New Celebrations’ offers to make the festive purchases accessible, affordable and durable for the consumers. With this festive bonanza, Panasonic has introduced a slew of exciting offers and promotions on all its electronics, home appliances, beauty and lifestyle products. Available at all authorized Panasonic touchpoints across the country, the offers are valid till 20th November 2020.

Speaking on the festive offer, Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head – Consumers Sales Division, Panasonic India said, “At Panasonic, festival season began with Onam on a positive note signaling a return of consumer demand and we believe this will continue to remain the trend for the upcoming festive season.

And through our new festive offers we aim to benefit consumers by offering a combination of quality products at great pricing along with added rewards which we expect will drive an uptick in demand. We are hopeful that the festive season will help recover the deficit incurred in the last few months due to the pandemic.”