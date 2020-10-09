Panasonic Life Solutions India unveils Wi-Fi enabled Smart LED Bulb

‘Smart Homes’ are no longer a trend of the future, it is here and now. Propelled by the booming home automation category, Smart Homes provide home owners the ease and comfort of automated, voice-enabled and remote controlled connectivity. To cater to the growing demand for Smart Homes and automation, Panasonic Life Solutions (PLS) India has launched its Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb, the latest innovation in PLS India’s smart devices portfolio.

Lighting has always been a crucial element of any home design, not just from a functional aspect but from an aesthetic sense as well. Apart from its core function of illuminating a space, lighting also enhances living spaces in terms of how it looks and feels for its occupants. The core benefit of the Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb includes multi-colour lighting option and automated scheduling functions that enables the user to alter the look, feel and mood of the room just at the touch of their fingertips.

“The lighting needs of consumers have drastically evolved in recent years and we wanted to bring a product that is not only user-friendly but also caters to the changing needs of a digitally connected consumer and enhances their experience. The range of Smart Wi-Fi LED bulbs will make a significant mark in the home automation category given the features it entails. We are delighted to bring this product to our consumers which is not only functionally superior but is easily to control via Wifi, energy-saving and ensures user security, ”states, Mr. Dinesh Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.