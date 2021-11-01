Palo Alto Networks’ Security Automation Platform

Palo Alto Networks announced that Infosys has further automated its Cyber Defense Center Operations worldwide by deploying Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR, an extended security orchestration, automation and response platform. Cortex XSOAR helped Infosys improve the operational efficiencies of its Cyber Defense Centers with enhanced automation to manage its own and customers’ security more effectively.

Infosys has a growing managed IT services cybersecurity practice that protects its vast business through its Cyber Defense Center operations covering almost every industry. The company needed a more advanced automated approach to eliminate manual activities for Level 1 security incidents and a consolidated dashboard for better visibility. After a comprehensive evaluation of security vendors, Infosys chose Palo Alto Networks, deploying Cortex XSOAR and integrating it with the company’s existing security stack, bringing in automation that orchestrates security activities with configurable playbooks.

“This deployment has expanded our team’s bandwidth for deeper cognitive work which is essential in cybersecurity operations. The Cortex XSOAR solution has helped us get to the next level of hyper-automation. Our partnership with Palo Alto Networks will continue to drive innovation and provide state-of-the-art security to our customers.” said Vishal Salvi, Chief Information Security Officer & Head Cyber Security Practice, Infosys.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Valluri, Regional Vice President, India and the SAARC region at Palo Alto Networks, added, “According to reports, cybersecurity breaches have gone up by 2,000% in India since the pandemic. The constant evolution of our cybersecurity landscape makes it imperative to bring in more automation. This will help enterprises utilize their talent to tackle the challenges posed by the ever-rising number of sophisticated threats. We are honoured that Infosys has chosen Palo Alto Networks to automate and orchestrate its Cyber Defense Center operations globally. In Palo Alto Networks, Infosys has a trusted partner that understands their needs and will continue to push the envelope and continuously improve.”