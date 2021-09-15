Palo Alto Networks introduced Prisma SASE, bringing together Prisma Access and Prisma SD-WAN into an integrated cloud-delivered service with industry-leading network security and next-generation SD-WAN to ensure that organizations stay secure and productive while working fluidly between branch offices and home offices, and on the road. A recognized SASE industry leader with nearly 2,500 SASE customers, Palo Alto Networks is introducing further innovations for Prisma SASE, including SD-WAN with integrated 5G to accelerate SASE deployments to branch offices and ADEM to provide an enhanced digital experience for users regardless of location.

According to the recently released State of Hybrid Workforce Security 2021 report, 61% of organizations have struggled to provide the necessary remote security to support work-from-home capabilities — accelerating the critical need for SASE to improve the security, connectivity and productivity for hybrid workers.

“Hybrid work is here to stay, and organizations are in need of a solution that enables them to secure access to all applications used by their employees on their network regardless of location — remote, mobile or from the office,” said, Anand Oswal, senior vice president of products, Firewall as a Platform at Palo Alto Networks. “Prisma SASE is a massively distributed cloud service that provides the industry’s most complete SASE solution on the market, making it extremely easy for organizations to scale and secure their hybrid workforce while delivering an exceptional user experience.”

Prisma SASE will be rolling out new capabilities including:

New bundled SKUs , making it simpler for customers to adopt SASE. Prisma SASE converges Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) and SD-WAN into a single solution.

New SD-WAN appliance with integrated 5G (ION 1200) , offering organizations the ability to deliver 5G WAN connectivity to branch networks as part of the Prisma SASE solution, including the ability to run active/active 5G WAN interfaces for carrier redundancy.

New CloudBlades integrations , including ServiceNow, Microsoft Teams and Zoom for improved hybrid work connectivity. CloudBlades is a platform that provides organizations with the ability to integrate various cloud services into the Prisma SASE solution via APIs.

Industry’s only SASE-native Autonomous Digital Experience Management , introducing a new digital experience for all users and branch offices on Prisma SD-WAN (introduced earlier in 2021 to mobile users on Prisma Access) while providing visibility into cloud infrastructure performance, application performance and user traffic monitoring.

Integrated Cloud Secure Web Gateway with reimagined configuration workflows , providing very simple and easy-to-define web security rules with predefined recommendations and continuous assessments to accommodate the needs of a hybrid workforce.



“Organizations are actively deploying applications across data centers, public clouds and edge locations for workers at home, corporate or remote locations. These highly distributed environments are driving the need for secure connectivity. In fact, ESG research identified that the top network priority for organizations in 2021 is to ensure a tightly integrated network and security solution,” stated Bob Laliberte, senior analyst for ESG. “Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE enables organizations to fulfill that requirement by delivering a tightly integrated and comprehensive secure access service edge solution that combines security, networking and digital experience management. This includes the ability to leverage active-active 5G wireless WAN with carrier redundancy in the new ION-1200 appliance, highlighting its role as an industry innovator.”

“With Prisma SD-WAN, we’ve been able to transform our retail stores and enable completely new ways to engage with our customers, providing a fluid experience between online and in-store shopping,” said Tommy Meek, Chief Information Officer at Aaron’s, a leading omnichannel provider of lease-to-own home furnishings, consumer electronics, and more. “We think combining Prisma SD-WAN with Prisma Access to provide SASE capabilities can accelerate digital transformation for organizations like ours.”

“AT&T has a critical role in helping businesses transform their network and security infrastructure through SASE,” said Rupesh Chokshi, VP, AT&T Cybersecurity. “Palo Alto Networks’ release of Prisma SASE aligns with our strategy to connect and protect users at scale to drive innovation at the edge.”